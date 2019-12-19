Canada Backs UN Resolution on Palestinian Self-Determination

December 19, 2019 News, Slider
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. (Photo: File)

Canada voted in favor of a United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) resolution supporting the Palestinian right to self-determination yesterday, in a defeat for pro-Israel groups.

The General Assembly adopted the resolution by 167 votes to five, with 11 abstentions, with only Israel, the United States, in addition to US-dependent Pacific island states Marshall Islands, Micronesia, and Nauru, voting against the text.

The resolution reaffirms “the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination, including to their independent State of Palestine”, urging states and UN agencies “to continue to support and assist Palestinians in the early realization of their right to self-determination”, stated the UN press release.

In Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s administration had been under pressure from Israel and pro-Israel advocacy groups to vote “no”, and those same groups reacted with outrage when Ottawa joined 166 other governments in affirming the Palestinian right to self-determination.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)

