Canada Says it Will Not Move Embassy to Jerusalem

Dec 6 2017 / 6:11 pm
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. (Photo: via Huffpost, file)

The Canadian government said on Tuesday it will not follow US suit and move the Canadian embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

“Canada’s long-standing position is that the status of Jerusalem can be resolved only as part of a general settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli dispute. This has been the policy of consecutive governments, both Liberal and Conservative,” Canadian press secretary Adam Austen said in a statement.

“We are strongly committed to the goal of a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in the Middle East, including the creation of a Palestinian state living side-by-side in peace and security with Israel.”

US President Donald Trump is expected to announce on Wednesday US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and relocate its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, a step that has already generated widespread regional and world condemnation.

The international community does not recognize Israel’s hold on East Jerusalem, which it occupied in June 1967.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)

