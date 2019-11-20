Canada Supports Pro-Palestine UN Resolution after 10 Years of Pro-Israel Votes

The Trudeau government yesterday backed a resolution to support the right of self-determination of the Palestinian people adopted by the UN General Assembly during a session of the Third Committee.

The resolution was put forward by the State of Palestine, North Korea, Zimbabwe, and others and calls for a “just, lasting and comprehensive peace settlement” to the Israel-Palestine conflict, and explicitly refers to contested lands between the two countries as “Occupied Palestinian Territories.”

The vote comes after the US’ announcement that it no longer considers Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem as illegal, reversing decades of US foreign policy.

Yesterday’s resolution entitled “The right of the Palestinian people to self-determination” was opposed by Israel, the US and five Pacific island nations: the Marshall Islands, Nauru and the Federated States of Micronesia.

A total of 164 countries voted in favor, including the UK and Germany.

Canada has regularly voted against or abstained on resolutions that support Palestinians, including resolutions on Palestinian self-determination, sovereignty over natural resources and the illegality of Israeli settlements.

In November last year, Canada joined a tiny minority of states, including Israel, the US, Australia, and the Marshall Islands to vote “no” against a UN General Assembly (UNGA) resolution titled, “Peaceful Settlement on the Question of Palestine.”

Pro-Israel groups expressed disappointment towards Canada’s new maneuver claiming it was a betrayal of more than ten years of strong support.

Hillel Neuer, founding chairman of the Geneva Summit for Human Rights and Democracy, said Trudeau is “trading Canada’s bedrock principles of fairness and equality for a UN Security Council seat,” and said Canada had “joined the jackals”.

