Capitals: Game Farouk Plays To Keep Mother’s Mind Active – A Poem

By Rafiq Kathwari

Moscow! Mother says

when Farouk asks,

Capital of Russia?

Japan? Tokyo!

She gazes at the sun

mirrored in a pane

across the courtyard.

“You were born

a week after Nagasaki,”

she says to Farouk

who arches his eyebrows

leans forward in his chair

gently rubs her gnarled fingers,

but keeps on playing.

Germany? Munich!

No. Berlin, he says,

& you, standing at the footboard,

think to what purpose

reprising history

of human madness

in the 20th Century.

So many hardy women — here

Hebrew Home for Aged

The Bronx

lived through so many horrors

the horror of nuking humans

of Partitions

…/…

horror of Holocausts

of the Nakba

of a Cold War in Europe

horror of hot wars in Asia —

so many strong women like Mother

paragraphs of pyrrhic pride

writ on furrowed faces,

declining on soft beds—

yes, declining not reclining —

who now play along

with prosperous sons

in posh pavilions

named for patrons

who would annex

planets beyond the moon

if they could.

What’s the capital of Israel? Farouk asks.

“A trick question,” Mother says,

chuckling, “Falasteen.”

– Rafiq Kathwari is the first non-Irish recipient of the Patrick Kavanagh Award. He contributed this poem to Palestine Chronicle.