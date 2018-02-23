Carter: Trump’s Peace Plan Could be “Catastrophic” (VIDEO)

Former US president Jimmy Carter has warned about the “catastrophic” consequences of abandoning the two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The two-state solution “is being overtaken by a one-state reality which will have dire consequences for Israel in the long-term,” Carter said in a statement to the United Nations Security Council read on Thursday by former US ambassador Richard Murphy.

Referring to President Donald Trump’s decision in December to recognize Jerusalem al-Quds as the capital of Israel, Carter in the statement read by Murphy insisted that the two-state solution “must be anchored on 1967 borders with agreed upon adjustments and with Jerusalem (al-Quds) as the capital for both Israelis and Palestinians.”

Carter’s statement came after Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas accused the Trump administration of abdicating its commitment to a peace settlement and an independent Palestinian state.

In an angry address to the UN Security Counci on Tuesday, Abbas hinted that Washington under Trump was by no length of imagination an honest peace broker in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

He appealed instead to the United Nations, and called for an international peace conference this year under UN, not American, sponsorship.

“We met with the president of the United States, Mr. Donald Trump, four times in 2017, and we have expressed our absolute readiness to reach a historic agreement,” Abbas said.

“Yet this administration has not clarified its position,” Abbas said.

“Is it a two-state solution, or one state?” he asked.

Carter warned in the statement of mounting tensions in Israeli occupied Palestinian territories since Trump took office.

The occupied territory “is teetering on the brink of a humanitarian disaster”, Murphy read from Carter’s statement to the UN Security Council.

The former president warned that another war in the Gaza Strip is “a real possibility — and the consequences would be catastrophic.”

