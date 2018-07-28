‘Child Martyrs’ Remembered at Gaza’s Great March of Return (PHOTOS)

July 28, 2018 Articles, Blog, Features, News, Slider
Palestinians take part in the Great March of Return on July 27, 2018. (Photos: Abdallah Aljamal, Palestine Chronicle)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

On Friday, July 27 thousands of Palestinians took part in Gaza’s Great March of Return at the fence separating blockaded Gaza from Israel.

The theme of Friday’s rallies was ‘child martyrs in Palestine.’

Abdallah Aljamal is a Gaza-based photojournalist and a regular contributor to the Palestine Chronicle. He shared these exclusive photos from the march, where two Palestinians, including an 11-year-old child were killed, and more than 246 others were injured.

(PalestineChronicle.com)

Help the Palestine Chronicle Build a Movement of Truth

Please help us continue with this vital mission. To make a contribution using your Paypal account or credit card, please click HERE Or kindly send your contribution to: PO Box 196, Mountlake Terrace, WA, 98043, USA

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.