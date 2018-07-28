‘Child Martyrs’ Remembered at Gaza’s Great March of Return (PHOTOS)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff
On Friday, July 27 thousands of Palestinians took part in Gaza’s Great March of Return at the fence separating blockaded Gaza from Israel.
The theme of Friday’s rallies was ‘child martyrs in Palestine.’
Abdallah Aljamal is a Gaza-based photojournalist and a regular contributor to the Palestine Chronicle. He shared these exclusive photos from the march, where two Palestinians, including an 11-year-old child were killed, and more than 246 others were injured.
