China to Donate $15 m to Implement Projects in Palestine

August 30, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Guo Wei (L), Director of the Office of the People's Republic of China to the State of Palestine, and Amjad Ghanem, Secretary-General of Palestinian Council of Ministers. (Photo: File)

Guo Wei, ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to the State of Palestine, and Amjad Ghanem, Secretary-General of Palestinian Council of Ministers, signed yesterday an agreement under which China will be donating $15 million to implement over a dozen projects in different fields in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

These fields include infrastructure, youth and entrepreneurship, women and energy, but on top of which is a project on donating $500,000 to buy school bags for Palestinian children.

“We named it the School Bag Project,” Ghanem said, adding that about 15,000 to 20,000 new school bags bought with the Chinese donation will be offered next week to Palestinian schoolchildren in remote and poor areas in the West Bank and Gaza Strip at the start of the new school year.

He expressed the Palestinian government’s appreciation of the Chinese support, explaining that this grant comes as the first phase of a number of projects funded by China.

Guo said the Chinese donation was meant to support the School Bag Project for Palestinian students and will help alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people.

The Chinese envoy added that the Chinese people and government will support the Palestinian people until they reach a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian cause.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)

