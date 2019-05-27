China Will Not Participate in US-Led Bahrain Conference

May 27, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Ambassador of China to Palestine, Guo Wei, with PLO Executive Committee Member Hanan Ashrawi. (Photo: File)

Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to the State of Palestine, Guo Wei, said that his country will not take part in the US-led ‘Peace to Prosperity’ conference, scheduled on June 25-26 in Bahrain’s capital, Manama.

In a meeting with Nabil Shaath, advisor to President Mahmoud Abbas for external affairs and international relations, the ambassador of China said that boycotting the Bahrain conference comes within the framework of a bilateral Russian-Chinese agreement not to participate in it.

The ambassador stressed his country’s position in support of the Palestinian cause and people, including their right to self-determination and the establishment of an independent state of Palestine within the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

For his part, Shaath stressed the Palestinian rejection of the US-led economic workshop set to be held in Bahrain, considering it part of the US so-called ‘deal of the century’.

Shaath briefed the Chinese ambassador on the Palestinian political situation and the serious Israeli violations against the Palestinian people, land, and holy sites in violation of international law and signed agreements,  praising China’s role and that of all other friendly countries.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)

On the 70th anniversary of the Palestinian Nakba – the ethnic cleansing and destruction of the Palestinian homeland – please stand with Palestine, with justice and with the truth.

Please make a contribution to the Palestine Chronicle.

Your support empowers us. Click Here.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.