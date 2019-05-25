Christian Palestinian Group Slams Germany for Anti-BDS Motion

The Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions Movement calls for boycotting Israel until it ends its occupation of Palestine. (Photo: File)

A Palestinian Christian group has slammed Germany for smearing the non-violent Boycott Divestment Sanctions movement as anti-Semitic, saying they are “saddened and confused” to learn about the motion.

Last week, Germany’s parliament sparked global outrage after voting in favor of a motion which claims the BDS movement uses anti-Semitic tactics to fulfill its “political” goals at the anger of Palestinians.

Kairos Palestine, a Christian Palestinian group on Saturday released a statement lambasting the decision according to Palestinian Authority news agency WAFA.

The group said:

“The Palestinian BDS movement embraces the logic of peaceful means of resistance against the ongoing occupation and the Israeli human rights violations and discriminatory measures against our people … It means inviting Israel to the ways of peace, even by instituting some kind of pressure to help the government to open its eyes and see the injustice it is imposing on another people, the Palestinians.”

The group added that Germany’s motion, if anything, harms Israel by enabling its abysmal record of violating Palestinian rights. 

Kairos Palestine is a Palestinian Christian advocacy group, which aims to bring light to the brutal Israeli occupation from the lens of Christian Palestinians.

(Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, PC, Social Media)

