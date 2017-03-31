Clashes Erupt Following Land Day Demonstrations (VIDEO)

Mar 31 2017 / 6:18 pm
Land Day commemorates the events of 30 March, 1976 (Photo: File)

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) on Thursday noon fired teargas and sound grenades towards Palestinian protesters West Bank, who held the annual Land Day demonstration, PNN reported.

Land Day was marked across Palestine with demonstrations and sit-ins. The Palestinian people, in this day, mark the confiscation of 21 thousand dunums of land in Al-Jalil, Al-Muthalth and Al-Naqab on March 30 1976, by the Israeli authorities.

The protest “started from Beit Jala and went on until it reached the unfinished fence, which marks the part of the wall, at the outskirts of Beit Jala.”

According to PNN, “the symbolic attempt quickly came to an end, as Israeli soldiers interrupted the protesters. As soon as an armored jeep with two soldiers arrived, clashes erupted. The protesters threw stones towards the soldiers, to which they responded with generous amounts of teargas and sound grenades.”

On March 30, 1976, the Israeli authorities killed six Palestinians who protested the confiscation of their lands in the Galilee in northern Palestine.

(PNN, PC, Social Media)

