Clashes Erupted in Hebron as Palestinians Rally to Reject Bahrain Conference

Clashes erupted today in the Hebron (Al-Khalil) area after dozens of Palestinians marched towards Israeli army checkpoints, to protest against the upcoming US-led conference in Bahrain.

Some protesters suffered tear-gas suffocation, as Israeli soldiers fired rubber bullets and tear gas to suppress the march, according to local witnesses.

Thousands of Palestinians took part in rallies across the West Bank today to protest the Bahrain meeting, which is strongly opposed by the Palestinian leadership as intended to undermine their drive for independence and statehood.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)