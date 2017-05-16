Committee: 90% of Hunger Strikers at Nafha Prison at Risk

Imprisoned Palestinian Fatah leader, Marwan Barghouti. (Photo: File)

The Palestinian hunger strikers media committee has revealed in a statement that 90% of hunger striking in Israel’s Nafha prison has seen health deterioration significantly, according to Palestine News Network.

The Media Committee of the Freedom and Dignity Strike said: “the hunger strikers are falling unconscious as a result of their deteriorated health conditions as the strike enters its 28th day.”

The statement quoted two Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike as saying: “The prisoners have lost about 20 kilograms each while the prison administration continues its crackdown on the prisoners, especially the raids and searches of their rooms.”

They explained that prisoners are being transferred to the field hospital, which lacks the basic equipment necessary.

Hundreds of Palestinian prisoners began on 17 April a mass hunger strike demanding an end to the inhumane treatment they are subjected to at the hands of the Israel Prison Service and an end to Israel’s policy of imprisoning Palestinians without charge or trial.

(PNN, PC, Social Media)