Committee: Photos of Barghouthi Breaking Hunger Strike Fake

Marwan Barghouti has been imprisoned in Israel since 2004. (Photo: MEMO)

A committee supporting the Palestinian hunger strike in Israeli jails launched on April 17, 2017 condemned Israel’s release of footage purporting to show Marwan Barghouthi, the leader of the mass hunger strike, eating in his prison cell, calling the release “part of an Israeli war of lies to discredit the prisoner movement.”

The footage, where didn’t reveal the whereabouts of the alleged filming of Barghouthi, showed Barghouthi, hiding in a bathroom stall to eat sweets, and was shared widely on Israeli media on Sunday.

The Israeli Prison Service claimed that the surveillance videos were filmed during the hunger strike, which began on April 17 to demand basic rights and denounce Israel’s use of torture, medical neglect, and administrative detention against Palestinians.

Committee says alleged footage of Marwan Barghouthi breaking hunger strike is fake https://t.co/dopwMnHCZN @SoniaKatiMota @KirstyMartin19 pic.twitter.com/MNIf130coJ — Johann Spischak (@SDGMasterglass) May 8, 2017

However, the National Committee for the Freedom and Dignity Strike – a joint committee formed by the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS) and Palestinian Committee for Prisoners’ Affairs – said that the footage dated back to at least 2004.

The committee said IPS’ decision to share the footage and present it as recent was evidence that Israel was “waging a serious war of lies and misleading information to create a state of confusion in the Palestinian public and among hunger striking prisoners.”

Fadwa Barghouthi, a member of the Fatah party’s Revolutionary Council and Barghouthi’s wife, said during a news conference on Sunday evening that the “Israel government’s fabrications” showed “the extent of the (Israeli) occupation’s decline,” adding that it would not affect the resolve of the estimated 1,500 prisoners participating in the strike.

According to prisoners’ rights organization Addameer, some 6,300 Palestinians were held in Israeli custody as of April.

(Maan, PC, Social Media)