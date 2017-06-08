Salaries of Former Palestinian Prisoners Cut Without Warning

Thousands of Palestinian prisoners are held in Israeli jails. (Photo: via Twitter)

The Palestinian Committee of Prisoners’ Affairs said it was not informed of the reasoning behind the Palestinian Finance Ministry’s decision to cut the salaries of 270 former Palestinian prisoners of Israel in the Gaza Strip.

Hamas accused the Palestinian Authority (PA) on Monday of cutting the salaries of former prisoners who have been deported by Israel to the Gaza Strip.

Issa Qaraqe, head of the committee, said in a statement that, “the committee had been receiving phone calls and complaints from people due to the cuts.” However, the committee said that they did not know what the reasons were for the cuts, adding that they “haven’t received any notifications from any official entity.”

Hamas slams the PA for cutting off salaries of ex-detainees Via PIC @PalinfoEn https://t.co/wQwqaz8sIu — Palestine Info Centr (@palinfoen) June 6, 2017

“We were surprised by the decision,” Qaraqe said, adding, “No explanation has been given to us.”

The salary cuts came two months after the PA became the center of condemnation and widespread protests when the West Bank-based government cut the salaries of their employees based in the Gaza Strip by at least 30 percent.

(Maan, PC, Social Media)