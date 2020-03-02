Congo to Appoint First Ambassador to Israel after Two-Decade Gap

March 2, 2020 Blog, News
Democratic Republic of the Congo President Félix Tshisekedi gives a speech at AIPAC 2020, in Washington. (Photo: via Twitter)

An ambassador to Israel is being appointed by the leader of the Democratic Republic of Congo after a two-decade gap, reported the Times of Israel.

President Felix Tshisekedi also announced at the AIPAC Policy Conference that he will be visiting Israel to deepen relations and advance bilateral cooperation and said he was inspired in part by his Christian faith, thanking US evangelicals for supporting Israel.

“After more than 20 years of inadequate representation, I will name an ambassador in the coming days,” he said, according to AFP.

“I invite Israel to raise its diplomatic and economic presence in my country as high as relations can go between our two states and peoples,” said Tshisekedi, who took office last year after he won his country’s own elections in late 2018.

“This nation is a source of inspiration,” he continued. “It teaches us what man can do in such a short span of time when he has drive, resilience and, especially, divine grace and favor.”

Tshisekedi said the ambassador would be posted in Tel Aviv but that a commercial section would be based in Jerusalem — where the United States and Guatemala have already moved their embassies after the US recognized it as the capital of Israel in defiance of international law and United Nations resolutions.

“The continent’s rapprochement with Israel is unfortunate, because, for decades, Africa has stood as a vanguard against all racist ideologies, including Zionism – the ideology behind Israel’s establishment on the ruins of Palestine,” wrote Palestinian journalist and editor of The Palestine Chronicle, Ramzy Baroud.

“If Africa succumbs to Israeli enticement and pressure to fully embrace the Zionist state, the Palestinian people would lose a treasured partner in their struggle for freedom and human rights,” Baroud added.

(Palestine Chronicle, MEMO, Social Media)

Know the Truth about Palestine

Dear Reader,
You have carried us through years of honest and accurate coverage and we are confident that you will carry us through the next stage, which promises to be more critical than ever, for Palestine and for all of us.
Make a contribution to support the Palestine Chronicle.
Click HERE to donate using your credit card or PayPal.
Or, click HERE to learn more.

(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax deductible)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.