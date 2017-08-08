Palestine Chronicle Fundraising Appeal

Constitution Will Decide Jordan’s Response to Israel

Aug 8 2017 / 8:16 pm
Protests in Amman demand closure of the Israeli Embassy in Jordan following murder of 2 Jordanians by an Israeli guard. (Photo: Anadolu)

Jordan will deal with calls to expel the Israeli ambassador according to the “provisions of the constitution”, the State Minister for Media Affairs and Communications Mohammad Momani said. “We will deal with them within the provisions of the constitution and legal frameworks governing the handling of parliamentary memos,” he explained.

Last week, 82 members of parliament, of 130, signed a memorandum demanding the expulsion of the Israeli ambassador after an Israeli security guard shot and killed two Jordanians.

“The memo was signed two days after the embassy incident that led to the killing of two Jordanian citizens by an Israeli guard and was handed over to the presidency of the council,” MP Tamer Bino said in a statement.

“The memorandum calls for the withdrawal of the Jordanian ambassador from Tel Aviv, and the expulsion of the Israeli ambassador from the country.” “The Jordanian government must take the matter seriously, otherwise the MPs must take an appropriate response,” he said.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

"The Palestine Chronicle is a beacon. History, witness, analysis and ways forward are here, written with authority and humanity. Long may it publish." — John Pilger.
