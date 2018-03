An Old Palestinian Man Injured as Israeli Violence Continues in the West Bank (VIDEOS)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Ayseir Suliaman, 68 years old, was injured after being brutally attacked by Jewish settlers while plowing his land in Howwara town near Nablus.

In Hebron, tens of Israeli soldiers raided Bani Dar neighborhood in Hebron (Al-Khalil) and arbitrary body searched the residents who were walking by.

Also in Hebron, Jewish settlers, with the help of several soldiers, broke into the home of Al-Za’tari family, at night, near al-Ibrahimi mosque.

(PC, Social Media)