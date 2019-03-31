Covering the March of Return and Standing for Palestinian Rights: Palestine Chronicle April Fundraiser Starts Now

It has been a long journey, but with your support, it continues to be possible

Challenging the skewed and biased corporate media’s coverage of the Israeli occupation, colonialism and Apartheid in Palestine is not an easy task. But, at the Palestine Chronicle, we have done it for 20 years.

Courageously, articulately and consistently we presented a whole different reading of the Palestinian struggle against the ongoing Israeli crimes against the Palestinian people.

CLICK TO DONATE OR TO LEARN MORE

We never hesitated to call it as it is, and we never allowed ourselves to be intimidated by outside pressures, nor succumbed to self-censorship.

Instead, day after day, year after year, we presented accurate news, sound political analyses, colorful features, engaging videos, and much more.

Moreover, we scanned social media on a daily basis, giving greater attention to voices that would have otherwise been neglected or marginalized.

We created spaces for all undermined voices and storytellers so that we may all equally take our part in this intellectual struggle to present the truth on Palestine and the Palestinian people’s rightful and legitimate resistance.

We did all of this without sitting in ivory towers, but reflecting as honestly as possible the pulse of real, authentic, but often overlooked people.

Our reporters in Gaza’s Great March of Return never missed a day reporting on the ground, as tens of thousands of Palestinians in Gaza resurrected their popular struggle against the illegal Israeli siege of the Strip – a siege that has cost thousands of precious lives and limited the freedom of nearly two million people.

Our seven-member team in both English and French (Romana, Yousef, Claude, Abdullah, Mohammad, John and Ramzy), are largely voluntary, but we still have expenses to pay, operational costs in the field, bills, servers, newsletter fees, occasional travels, etc…

So we ask you to join us, by taking your part as well, in helping the Palestine Chronicle in its ongoing mission to educate people all around the world on the reality in Palestine: The evils of military occupation and the struggle of a people determined to free themselves.

Any donation, large or small is welcome, and will make a difference.

The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus all donations are tax deductible.

Your support does more than help us carry on with our work, but it empowers us with the solidarity needed to continue with our mission with the same vigor and energy that compelled us forward since September 1999.

It has been a long journey, but with your support, it continues to be possible.

Please Support the Palestine Chronicle