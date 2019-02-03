Critically Ill Palestinian Medically Neglected in Israeli Prison

The Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners’ Affairs Committee confirmed that the Israeli prison authorities have been medically neglecting a sick Palestinian prisoner who is serving a life sentence in Israeli prisons.

Mahmoud Abu Kharabish, 54, who has been imprisoned for over 30 years and is serving a life sentence, has been medically neglected by Israeli prison authorities.

According to the committee, Abu Kharabish is suffering from heart problems, irregular heartbeat, blood pressure, high cholesterol, and severe stomach pains.

The committee added,

“Despite his illness, Abu Kharabish has not received any suitable treatment for many years.”

Abu Kharabish is considered to be the longest serving prisoner from the Jericho district in the central occupied West Bank.

Additionally, Israeli authorities demolished his home in the same year he was detained.

Deliberate medical negligence is a common punitive measure used against Palestinian detainees in Israeli jails. It is one of the commonly cited motivations for hunger strikers protesting the dismal and cruel conditions endured by detained Palestinians.

In 2016, the Palestinian Information Center said that an estimated 207 Palestinian prisoners had died in Israeli custody since 1967, 126 of whom as a result of medical negligence.

Rights groups have widely condemned Israel for a “deliberate policy of neglect” of Palestinian prisoners.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)