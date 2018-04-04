Cuba Condemns Israel’s ‘Expansionist and Colonizing Policies’

A file photo of Cubans at a protest condemning Israeli military attacks on the Gaza Strip, in Havana. (Photo: Javier Galeano)

Cuba has condemned the killing of 18 Palestinians, by Israeli forces, in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday. Israeli media reported that the army was ordered to open fire on Palestinian protesters.

“This brutal act constitutes a grave and flagrant violation of the United Nations (UN) Charter and international humanitarian law, and aggravates tensions in the region,” Emilio Lozada, director of bilateral affairs in the Cuban Foreign Ministry, said.

In the release, Lozada added that Havana “expressed the strongest condemnation to the new and criminal aggression of the Israeli Army against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.”

The minister highlighted the importance of finding a “comprehensive, just and lasting” solution to the ongoing conflict between the two countries.

Lozada explained that the killing of the Palestinians has significantly damaged the possibility of “any effort aimed at resuming peace talks between Palestinians and Israelis.”

He also called on international organizations and community as well as the UN Security Council, to demand an “immediate end of Israel’s aggression” and “expansionist and colonizing policies.”

Over 1,600 people were injured in the attack.

“We express our solidarity with the Palestinian government and people and reiterate our firm position of support for a comprehensive, just and lasting solution to the conflict,” Lozada added.

Lozada said Cuba is an advocate for a two-state resolution, reiterating that Palestinians had the right to an independent and sovereign country with its capital in Western Jerusalem and within borders which were previously outlined in 1967.

(teleSUR, PC, Social Media)

