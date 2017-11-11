Cuba Stands in Solidarity with Palestine at UN

United Nations General Assembly. (Photo: via MEMO)

Cuban diplomat, Silvia Rodriguez, affirmed that Cuba supports a two-state solution to bring an end to Israel’s occupation of Palestine.

Cuba has demanded that the United Nations immediately implement measures aimed at bringing an end to the violations and abuses suffered by the Palestinians as a result of half a century of occupation and aggression perpetrated by Israel.

The socialist-led island’s position was expressed by Ana Silvia Rodriguez, a Cuban diplomat present at the Fourth Committee of the General Assembly, a body that deals with issues related to decolonization and special politics.

🇨🇺 #Cuba supporting Palestine at Fourth Committee #UNGA72 Report of the Special Committee to Investigate Israeli Practices Affecting the Human Rights of the Palestinian People and Other Arabs of the Occupied Territories @CubaMINREX pic.twitter.com/76KfY8Ys5H — CUBAONU (@CUBAONU) November 10, 2017

“The Palestinian people continue to suffer profoundly, for more than 50 years of illegal foreign occupation and illegal Israeli policies and practices in grave violation of international law, including humanitarian law and human rights,” she complained.

Silvia Rodriguez referred to reports introduced at the UN which address the existing scenario in the Palestinian territories, marked by occupation, confiscation of land and property, colonization through settlements, forced displacements and collective punishments.

The diplomat urged the Security Council to act on behalf of Cuba to stop these crimes and demanded an end of the Israeli blockade of the Gaza Strip, a measure applied for more than a decade with serious humanitarian consequences.

Cuba Stands in Defense of Palestine at United Nations https://t.co/Ltu5iBlDQf pic.twitter.com/vYc2UwJ9NG — Therese (@Th2shay) November 11, 2017

She stressed that it’s regrettable that the Security Council, the body in charge of maintaining international peace and security, has not been able to reach an agreement that definitively ends Israel’s aggression and colonizing practices perpetrated against the Palestinian people.

Silvia Rodriguez wrapped up her speech by affirming that Cuba supports a two-state solution to bring an end to Israel’s occupation of Palestine which would afford relief to the suffering of the Palestinian people.

Today we demand the withdrawal of Israel from #Palestine and other Arabs territories including the Syrian Golan @CubaMINREX pic.twitter.com/QYRBAWuhKp — DPRCubaONU (@DPRCubaOnu) November 8, 2017

(Telesur, PC, Social Media)