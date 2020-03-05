Cutting-edge and Innovative New Children’s Picture Book Explores Historic Palestine

Debut children’s book author Rifk Ebeid spotlights the beauty of historic Palestine in her new children’s picture book ‘Baba, What Does My Name Mean?‘ published in March 2020 and now available at bookstores.

With dazzling illustrations by Lamaa Jawhari, and text written entirely in rhyme, ‘Baba, What Does My Name Mean?’ creates a fun, light-hearted, and visually stunning journey throughout nine different cities in historic Palestine.

Children will get to explore the land, as seen through the eyes of a young Palestinian refugee who discovers her roots and the important meaning behind her name. This story conveys a timeless message about self-acceptance, through an emphasis on knowledge and historical accuracy, that inspires children to be proud of their identity and remain steadfast in their pursuits.

“Rifk Ebeid has written a lyrical, celebrative journey around the names and places that were and continue to be Palestine in the hearts of millions,” says Naomi Shihab Nye, renowned author of the award-winning novel ‘Habibi’.

“So many people will appreciate this precious tasty book and want to pass it on and on.”

“Rifk Ebeid’s ‘Baba, What Does My Name Mean?’ is an enjoyable, yet profound representation of Palestine that will help children trace their Palestinian identity and heritage in an unforgettable way,” says Ramzy Baroud, an acclaimed Palestinian Author, and Journalist.

“This beautiful book is a gentle whisper of hope, pure in its intentions, and compelling in its underlying, unmistakable meaning.”

Ebeid was born and raised in the United States but is originally Palestinian hailing from al-Khalil (Hebron) and al-Quds (Jerusalem).

She has been a lifelong writer and researcher on all things Palestine and first began her advocacy work with an impassioned letter to the editor in the seventh grade.

Ebeid has a JD from George Mason University, an MA in Human Rights Studies from Columbia University, and an MA in Speech-Language Pathology from the University of Northern Colorado. She now lives in Florida, with her husband, family, and three children, who were all named after beloved cities in Palestine.

Lamaa Jawhari is a 2D animator/illustrator. Originally Palestinian, but born and raised in Jordan, she studied animation and worked there for more than 10 years.

Jawhari works as a freelance artist doing animation and children’s books. She did a small animated part with “Just Like You Films,” and has worked with some of the leading companies in the MENA region such as “Little Thinking Minds” and “Kharabeesh.” She now lives in Kansas City, Missouri with her husband and baby.

