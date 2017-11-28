Danny Danon: Israel ‘Quietly’ Negotiating with 12 Arab Countries

Nov 28 2017 / 5:53 pm
Israel's ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon. (Photo: via Twitter))

Israel’s Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, revealed on Monday that he is in “quiet talks” with his counterparts from 12 Arab and Muslim countries which do not have diplomatic relations with his country, Quds Press has reported. Speaking to Ynet News, Danon said that the atmosphere in the UN is now different to what it was in the past.

“We were once banned from every discussion and event held by the ambassadors of these countries, but today we cooperate with them on a weekly basis,” he explained. “The State of Israel is not the regional problem, it is the regional solution. That is why we are strengthening this cooperation.”

Danon described the meetings with the ambassadors as “cordial” and sometimes “warm.” He puts the change down to the new US Ambassador at the UN, Nikki Haley.

“The knowledge of US support for Israel today is public,” he added. “It reaches places that it has not reached in the past.”

