Danny Danon: Israel ‘Quietly’ Negotiating with 12 Arab Countries

Israel's ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon. (Photo: via Twitter))

Israel’s Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, revealed on Monday that he is in “quiet talks” with his counterparts from 12 Arab and Muslim countries which do not have diplomatic relations with his country, Quds Press has reported. Speaking to Ynet News, Danon said that the atmosphere in the UN is now different to what it was in the past.

“We were once banned from every discussion and event held by the ambassadors of these countries, but today we cooperate with them on a weekly basis,” he explained. “The State of Israel is not the regional problem, it is the regional solution. That is why we are strengthening this cooperation.”

Today is the 70th anniversary of a great miracle. A miracle that was anything but guaranteed. A miracle that would change the course of history forever. 70 years ago, in this very room, in these very seats the dream of the Jewish people of 2000 years, came true. pic.twitter.com/VxNRo2YwEi — Ambassador Danon (@dannydanon) November 28, 2017

Danon described the meetings with the ambassadors as “cordial” and sometimes “warm.” He puts the change down to the new US Ambassador at the UN, Nikki Haley.

""We will do everything we can to ensure that this list does not see the light of day," Israel's U.N. ambassador, Danny Danon, told The Associated Press." @AP https://t.co/9Y9WDwOC4b — Ben White (@benabyad) November 27, 2017

“The knowledge of US support for Israel today is public,” he added. “It reaches places that it has not reached in the past.”

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)