Dawabsheh Family Victim of a Second Arson attack by Jewish Settlers (VIDEO)

Ahmed Dawabsheh lost his baby brother and parents in an arson attack in 2015. (Photo: via Twitter)

Jewish settlers set fire to a house belonging to the Dawabsheh family in the village of Duma near the occupied West Bank city of Nablus early this morning.

Yasser Dawabsheh said:

“A group of settlers attacked my home at dawn today, breaking a window and throwing a Molotov cocktail inside before fleeing the scene. We were lucky that I was able to hear them when they attacked, so I was able to evacuate all my family.”

In July 2015, Israeli settlers torched the Dawabsheh family home in an attack that claimed the lives of Saad and Riham Dawabsheh and their 18-month-old baby.

Their eldest son, Ahmed, 6, survived the attack but suffered severe burns that have affected his mobility.

The attack sparked international outrage, with the family accusing Israel of dragging its feet in prosecuting the suspects, despite admissions by Israeli officials that they knew who was responsible.

