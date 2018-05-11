Jewish settlers set fire to a house belonging to the Dawabsheh family in the village of Duma near the occupied West Bank city of Nablus early this morning.

Shocking news: the Dawabsheh family is the target of a second arson attack by Israeli settlers in the West Bank https://t.co/DBXdQNlpSc — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) May 11, 2018

Yasser Dawabsheh said:

“A group of settlers attacked my home at dawn today, breaking a window and throwing a Molotov cocktail inside before fleeing the scene. We were lucky that I was able to hear them when they attacked, so I was able to evacuate all my family.”

🇵🇸#Palestine || #Video || Israeli Extremist Zionists to burn the family of Yasser Dawabsheh in Duma village last night . pic.twitter.com/iW93q0McaF — Aya Isleem 🇵🇸 #Gaza (@AyaIsleemEn) May 11, 2018

In July 2015, Israeli settlers torched the Dawabsheh family home in an attack that claimed the lives of Saad and Riham Dawabsheh and their 18-month-old baby.

#Israel released 1st & only defendant of burning & killing Dawabsheh family in Nablus,& put under house arrest. #BDS pic.twitter.com/HaAm5ARXvM — Dr. Basem Naim (@basemn63) May 31, 2016

Their eldest son, Ahmed, 6, survived the attack but suffered severe burns that have affected his mobility.

The sole survivor, Ahmed Dawabsheh, has returned to his village, seems to be looking for his brother, Mom, and Dad. pic.twitter.com/xe3TC8MUhF — Muhammad Smiry 🇵🇸 Gaza (@MuhammadSmiry) March 23, 2016

The attack sparked international outrage, with the family accusing Israel of dragging its feet in prosecuting the suspects, despite admissions by Israeli officials that they knew who was responsible.

