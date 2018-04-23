Two Palestinians, One Deaf Teen, Latest Victims of Israeli Violence in Gaza

Two Palestinians, including a deaf teenager, have succumbed to wounds sustained during the ongoing “Great March of Return” protests in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Deaf Palestinian child, Tahrir Wahba, note: "I want martyrdom not injury." pic.twitter.com/jLNIDSQoMN — Muhammad Smiry | Gaza (@MuhammadSmiry) April 23, 2018

The Palestinian Ministry of Health reported that 18-year-old Tahrir Mahmoud Wahba, who was deaf, died this morning.

This week, #GazaReturnMarch protesters moved their encampment 300 meters closer to the fence separating them from Israel. Ahmad Kabariti writes from Gaza that a fear barrier has been crossed among the protesters.https://t.co/9kcTnthfRB — Mondoweiss (@Mondoweiss) April 22, 2018

The teenager was shot with live ammunition by Israeli forces during protests on Friday in the southern Gaza Strip district of Khan Younis, near the Al-Awdeh refugee camp.

Late last night, the ministry reported that a Palestinian youth, identified as Abdullah Muhammad Al-Shamali, succumbed to wounds he sustained on Friday.

Our initial investigation confirms Israeli forces killed 14-year-old Mahmoud Ibrahim Ayoub in Gaza today around 4:30 pm local time. He sustained a gunshot wound to the head & was later pronounced dead at Shifa hospital. #GazaReturnMarch pic.twitter.com/CwJn8xqhPf — Defense for Children (@DCIPalestine) April 20, 2018

Al-Shamali was a resident of the southern city of Rafah.

According to the Ministry of Health, the deaths of Wahba and Al-Shamali brought the total death toll in Gaza since the “Great March of Return” began on 30 March to 41 Palestinians, including at least three minors and a journalist.

Palestinian journalist Ahmed Abu Hussein, who was shot by the Zionist occupation during his coverage of events east of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, where he was described as dangerous.#GazaReturnMarch pic.twitter.com/sbSxsdlEw6 — Ahmed Jnena (@ahmedjnena2) April 13, 2018

The WHO also criticized Israel for harming medical personnel, stating that 48 medical staffers have been injured by Israeli fire while trying to evacuate the wounded. At least 19 ambulances are also believed to have been targeted by sniper fire or tear gas grenades.

All people have a homeland to live in, but our homeland lives in us#EarthDay 2018 #Gaza pic.twitter.com/Cs4P27fSLg — Ahmed Hijazi #Gaza (@ahmedhijazi96) April 22, 2018

The massive nonviolent protests in Gaza have seen thousands of Palestinian refugees come out to demand their collective right of return to their homeland.

The six-week protest is set to end on May 15, the 70th anniversary of the Palestinian Nakba, or “catastrophe” when the state of Israel was created after the forced displacement of nearly a million Palestinians.

Prior to last week’s protests, UN human rights experts condemned “the continued use of firearms, including live ammunition” by Israeli forces “against mostly unarmed Palestinian protesters and observers”, calling on Israel to uphold its responsibilities under international law.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)