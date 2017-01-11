Demolition of Palestinian Houses in Israel is ‘Serious Development’ (PHOTOS)

Jan 11 2017 / 7:28 pm
Palestinian homes destroyed in Qalansawe. (Photo: via Twitter)
Palestinian homes destroyed in Qalansawe. (Photo: via Twitter)

Palestinian MP Jamal Al-Khoudary, Head of the Popular Committee to End Gaza’s Siege said the demolition of Palestinian houses in Israel is “a serious development.”

Al-Khoudary condemned Israel’s move to demolish 11 Palestinian houses in the town of Qalansawe inside the Green Line.

He affirmed in a press statement published yesterday that “The demolition of 11 Palestinian houses in the town of Qalansawe is a serious development and a clear targeting of Palestinians in Israel, which reveals the real intention of the (Benjamin) Netanyahu government, which denies the rights of Palestinians, including Palestinians in Israel.”

Al-Khoudary called for intensifying Arab and Muslim support for Palestinians in Israel, stressing that they face discrimination at the hands of the Israeli government, the same kind of discrimination endured by of Palestinians elsewhere.

Al-Khoudary concluded by stressing the importance of Palestinian unity to face ‘Israeli plots’, which target Palestinians and their lands, and to work hand in hand to ‘foil all Israeli colonial projects’.

(SAMA, PC, Social Media)

image_pdfimage_print
Posted by on Jan 11 2017 . Filed under News, The Free Zone . You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 . You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

Leave a Comment

Please insert the correct number.

Support Palestine Chronicle
Support Palestine Chronicle
"The Palestine Chronicle is a beacon. History, witness, analysis and ways forward are here, written with authority and humanity. Long may it publish." — John Pilger.
Subscribe to Newsletter
Enter your email address to subscribe to our mailing list.
Email:
I Remember My Name
My Father Was A Freedom Fighter
separator
Being Palestinian
Disclaimer RSS Feed Contact us Donation Popup
© Copyright 1999-2017 PalestineChronicle.com. All rights reserved
Powered By MediaSeniors