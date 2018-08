Detained Palestinian Journalist Stages Hunger Strike (VIDEO)

A Palestinian journalist has begun an open-ended hunger strike in protest of his detention by Israeli forces, a Palestinian NGO said on Wednesday.

Israeli forces broke into the home of director of #Jerusalem Canal office, Alaa al-Rimawi, in Occupied West Bank ࿐ part of a series of raids harassing & terrorising Palestinians by Israeli forces at dawn today#GroupPalestine#قروب_فلسطيني pic.twitter.com/msYeIfzitz — ✖️🌻💫🖤🌟 Ᾰฑฑ༈℮ 🌟🖤💫🌻✖️ (@Betelgeuse100) July 30, 2018

Alaa al-Rimawi, 40, the director of Al-Quds TV office in the West Bank, was arrested during an Israeli raid on his home on Monday.

The Palestinian Prisoner’s Society said in a statement.

“He has gone on hunger strike on the first day of his arrest to protest his detention.”

Israel’s #WarAgainstTruth continues

➤Palestinian youths pounding Israeli forces with stones after journalist Alaa al-Rimawi was arrested & his vehicle confiscated, Occupied #Ramallah at dawn on 30 July 2018#اعتقال_الصحفيين #GroupPalestine#قروب_فلسطينيpic.twitter.com/1QibWvUUqF — ✖️🌻💫🖤🌟 Ᾰฑฑ༈℮ 🌟🖤💫🌻✖️ (@Betelgeuse100) July 31, 2018

Israeli forces have detained four other Palestinian journalists in raids in the West Bank this week.

According to Palestinian figures, approximately 6,500 Palestinians are currently languishing in Israeli prisons, including scores of women and some 350 minors.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)