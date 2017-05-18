Detention Extended for Palestinian Prisoners even After Death

May 18 2017 / 6:33 am
Girls hold photos of some of the deceased prisoners who are still being detained in an Israeli prison. (Photo: Maan)

Israel’s Supreme Court has granted the general prosecution an additional month to decide on the case of the detained bodies of eight Palestinians who were killed by Israeli forces, Ma’an reported today.

Muhammad Mahmoud, attorney at the Palestinian Committee of Prisoners’ Affairs, said that the Israeli court approved a request made by the general prosecution to allow an additional period to determine its stance on returning the bodies of the Palestinian martyrs which are being held in the Abu Kabir Institute of Forensic Medicine in Tel Aviv.

Israel holds bodies of eight slain Palestinians, including Abd Al-Hamid Abu Srour, Muhammad Al-Faqih, Muhammad Tarayra, Rami Awartani, Misbah Abu Sbeih, Fadi Al-Qunbar, and another Jordanian martyr. The martyrs are accused of carrying out attacks on Israelis during the Jerusalem Intifada which erupted in October 2015.

The issue of continuing the detention of Palestinian prisoners after death has been an ongoing issue fought by Palestinian as well as international human rights groups.

Last January, Israel’s security cabinet said the bodies of the allegedly Hamas-affiliated Palestinians would not be returned to their families as Israel believes they can be used as a “bargaining chip” in future negotiations.

In March 2016, the Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association (Addameer) and the Legal Centre for Arab Minority Rights in Israel (Adalah) condemned Israel’s practice of withholding bodies as “a severe violation of international humanitarian law as well as international human rights law, including violations of the right to dignity, freedom of religion, and the right to practice culture.”

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

image_pdfimage_print
Posted by on May 18 2017 . Filed under News, slider, The Free Zone . You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 . You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

Leave a Comment

Please insert the correct number.

Support Palestine Chronicle
Support Palestine Chronicle
"The Palestine Chronicle is a beacon. History, witness, analysis and ways forward are here, written with authority and humanity. Long may it publish." — John Pilger.
Subscribe to Newsletter
Enter your email address to subscribe to our mailing list.
Email:
I Remember My Name
My Father Was A Freedom Fighter
separator
Being Palestinian
Disclaimer RSS Feed Contact us Donation Popup
© Copyright 1999-2017 PalestineChronicle.com. All rights reserved
Powered By MediaSeniors