Disabled Athletes Compete in Gaza Sports Contest

The Rachel Corrie Gaza Sport Initiative was held for the fifth time this year for Palestinians with special needs in the besieged Gaza Strip.

The table tennis tournament held today was attended by nearly 50 players – both male and female – from a range of clubs.

The Rachel Corrie Gaza Sport Initiative was held this year for #Palestinians with special needs in the besieged Gaza Strip. The table tennis tournament held was attended by nearly 50 players who was injured by Israeli occupation forces. pic.twitter.com/tEyomFyuzJ — National Sports Arabia (@NationalSports_) December 12, 2018

The majority of the players had been injured by Israeli forces.

The Rachel Corrie Gaza Sports Initiative is an annual project, consisting of the Rachel Corrie Ramadan Football Tournaments and the Rachel Corrie Tournament for Athletes with Disabilities.

Disabled athletes compete in the Rachel Corrie #Gaza Sport Initiative, its 5th sporting event this year – https://t.co/edRzpUhmqq #Palestine pic.twitter.com/Y4Jx8xD43n — al whit (@soitiz) December 11, 2018

The Tournament for Athletes with Disabilities helps connect those with disabilities to the broader Palestinian society, affirms the place of the disabled in Gaza, and provides an avenue of accomplishment and fun in the sphere of athletics.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)