Disabled Man Killed by Israeli Soldiers in Hebron

A disabled Palestinian young man identified as Mohammad Zain al-Jabari, 24, succumbed to his wounds a few minutes after he was shot with gunfire by Israeli forces in the occupied city of Hebron (Al-Khalil), in southern West Bank, according to the Ministry of Health.

Soldiers opened gunfire at Jabari and critically injured him during clashes with teenagers in the city.

He was rushed to hospital with a serious injury but was announced dead from the injury a couple of minutes later.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)