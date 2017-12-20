Disabled Palestinian Jerusalemites Protest in Honor of Ibrahim Abu Thuraya

A number of Palestinians with special needs staged a protest yesterday at Damascus Gate in occupied East Jerusalem after Israeli occupation forces killed an unarmed double amputee in the besieged Gaza Strip, Quds Press reported.

Demonstrators also condemned US President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of the “occupation state of Israel”.

Israel to probe killing of disabled Palestinian activist Ibrahim Abu Thuraya – The killing of disabled Palestinian activist Ibrahim Abu Thuraya – who was reportedly shot in the head while holding a peaceful protest – has caused widespread outrage. Isr… https://t.co/laajeUiNSU — Zyite (@ZyiteGadgets) December 18, 2017

On Friday, an Israeli occupation sniper shot the double-amputee Ibrahim Abu-Thurayya in the head during a protest near the eastern Gaza borders, killing him.

The protesters also chanted slogans against the Israeli occupation and its violence, as well as against Trump’s decision regarding Jerusalem and his plan to relocate the US embassy to the occupied city.

Gideon Levy on Israel's heinous execution of Ibrahim Abu Thuraya: First they took his legs, then they took his life pic.twitter.com/dbIP7bMUEM — WMPSC (@WMPSC) December 18, 2017

During the protest, Israeli occupation forces attacked a number of Palestinian youths, but no detentions were reported.

Israeli occupation forces have used “excessive forces” in their crackdown on Palestinians protesting against Trump’s decision.

Ibrahim Abu Thuraya broke my heart 💔 #PALESTINE 🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/OeADkA5238 — Kevork Almassian (@KevorkAlmassian) December 15, 2017

Yesterday, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein said the “level of casualties raises serious concerns as to whether the force used by Israeli forces was properly calibrated to the threat.”

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)