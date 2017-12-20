Disabled Palestinian Jerusalemites Protest in Honor of Ibrahim Abu Thuraya

December 20, 2017 Blog, News, slider, Videos
Palestinian Jerusalemites with disabilities protest in honor of an unarmed double amputee who was shot dead by Israel in Gaza. (Photo: MEMO)

A number of Palestinians with special needs staged a protest yesterday at Damascus Gate in occupied East Jerusalem after Israeli occupation forces killed an unarmed double amputee in the besieged Gaza Strip, Quds Press reported.

Demonstrators also condemned US President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of the “occupation state of Israel”.

On Friday, an Israeli occupation sniper shot the double-amputee Ibrahim Abu-Thurayya in the head during a protest near the eastern Gaza borders, killing him.

The protesters also chanted slogans against the Israeli occupation and its violence, as well as against Trump’s decision regarding Jerusalem and his plan to relocate the US embassy to the occupied city.

During the protest, Israeli occupation forces attacked a number of Palestinian youths, but no detentions were reported.

Israeli occupation forces have used “excessive forces” in their crackdown on Palestinians protesting against Trump’s decision.

Yesterday, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein said the “level of casualties raises serious concerns as to whether the force used by Israeli forces was properly calibrated to the threat.”

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*