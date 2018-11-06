Disabled Palestinian Shot, Injured in Hebron (VIDEO)

Israeli forces shot and injured a Palestinian, on Monday, east of the southern occupied West Bank district of Hebron (Al-Khalil).

According to Hebrew-language news outlets, the Palestinian young man was shot and injured in his leg by Israeli forces after attempting to carry out a stabbing attack against Israeli soldiers near the gate of the illegal Kiryat Arba settlement.

No other injuries were reported.

Israeli soldiers shot, Monday, a young Palestinian man near Hebron, in the southern part of the occupied West Bank, after he reportedly attempted to stab them.

https://t.co/pCn0mGG3fL — this time from me (@thistimefromme) November 5, 2018

Local sources identified the Palestinian as Ahmad Abed al-Nasser Adais, in his thirties, a resident from the Bani Naim village in the Hebron district.

Sources added that Adais reportedly suffers from a psychiatric disorder.

An Israeli settler, Ofer Yohna, who was present at the scene, filmed a video of Adais as he was laying injured on the ground.

Throughout the video, Yohna cursed and shouted at injured Adais,

“This is the one who attempted to stab Israeli soldiers. He was shot and now he is injured. He is bleeding on the ground.”

Yohna continued,

“Shoot him in the head, shoot him in the head.”

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)