Donors to Increase UNRWA Support and Funding despite US Cuts

United States’ decision to cut funding for the UN Palestine refugee agency (UNRWA) is “an evident politicization of humanitarian aid”, according to the organization’s commissioner-general.

UNRWA, which says it provides services to more than five million Palestinian refugees in the occupied territories as well as Jordan, Syria and Lebanon, currently faces a budget deficit of $270m for the remainder of the year after the US government slashed its budget by $300m.

The decision violates international law and will aggravate an already dire humanitarian situation, particularly in Gaza.#SaveGaza#GazaNeedsYou #Palestine pic.twitter.com/qsmn5jMvxw — EQB (@eqb_eng) September 2, 2018

In an open letter to the agency’s staff, Pierre Krahenbul dismissed claims made by US State Department that it was an “irredeemably flawed operation” and prolonged the status of refugees.

Krahenbul wrote in the letter:

“The responsibility for the protracted nature of the Palestine refugee-hood, the growing number of refugees and the growth in needs, lies squarely with the parties and in the international community’s lack of will or utter inability to bring about a negotiated and peaceful resolution of the conflict between Israel and Palestine … The attempt to make UNRWA somehow responsible for perpetuating the crisis is disingenuous at best. At no time over the past eight months were we notified of the specific reasons for the dramatic cut.”

Krahenbul went on to say that the decision taken by the US, which has been its most generous and consistent donor since 1974, will not have any bearing on UNRWA’s responsibility towards Palestine refugees or affect the “energy and passion” it carries out.

UNRWA was formed in 1949 following the forced displacement of 700,000 Palestinians by Zionist paramilitaries in the run-up to the establishment of the state of Israel.

Over the past year, more than 50 countries have contributed to the agency.

España pide a EEUU que reconsidere su "grave decisión" de cortar la ayuda a los refugiados palestinos, reitera su absoluto compromiso con la @UNRWA_spain y anuncia una "aportación extraordinaria" en las próximas semanas https://t.co/6GjEH6UrNJ — EP Internacional (@EPinternacional) September 2, 2018

In recent years, the European Union has been the second largest contributor. It pledged more than $142m in 2017.

In a statement published on Saturday, the EU termed the US decision “regrettable”, one that will leave a “substantial gap” in the agency’s funding.

The statement said:

“The EU is committed to secure the continuation and sustainability of the agency’s work which is vital for stability and security in the region … The EU and its member states, and many others in the international community, including many Arab states, have pledged their support to the continuity of the work that UNRWA is doing.”

#UNRWA The European Union (#EU) has pledged to continue supporting the #Palestinian refugee agency – and even increase funding if deemed necessary – in light of the #US announcement to cut all monetary aid, calling the US decision "regrettable". — Paula Slier (@PaulaSlier_RT) September 1, 2018

In the run-up to the UN General Assembly session later this month, EU foreign ministers, along with their international and regional partners, will discuss how to guarantee sustainable and effective aid to Palestinians, the statement added.

Following the US announcement, Germany announced it will increase funding for the UNRWA, its foreign minister said.

Heiko Maas said on Saturday that while Germany contributed $94m to UNRWA this year, it was prepared to increase its financial aid. He added:

“The loss of this organization could unleash an uncontrollable chain reaction.”

Germany to boost funds for UN Palestinian agency @UNRWA. Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said the loss of the UN agency "could unleash an uncontrollable chain reaction." https://t.co/cBPgDE3Yn2 — Fernande van Tets (@Fernande_VT) September 2, 2018

Maas also urged the EU and member states to work towards “a sustainable finance basis for the organization”.

His statement was echoed by Ireland’s Deputy Prime Minister Simon Coveney, who called the US decision “heartless and dangerous”.

Coveney said:

“Ireland is a long-standing supporter of UNRWA . We will continue that assistance and discuss with our EU and other partners what more can be done to support its work.”

Simon Coveney criticises US for 'heartless and dangerous' decision to cut funding to UN Palestinian refugee agency @UNRWA: https://t.co/S2CUcSr6D6 pic.twitter.com/Elh6NuusBi — Newstalk (@NewstalkFM) September 1, 2018

On the same day, Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman al-Safadi said his country will rally donor support to ease UNRAW’s financial crisis.

Safadi told Reuters news agency:

“Disruption of UNRWA services will have extremely dangerous humanitarian, political and security implications for refugees and for the whole region.”

Hanan Ashrawi, an executive committee member of the Palestinian Liberation Organization, denounced the US decision to end all funding to the agency as “a cruel and irresponsible move targeting the most vulnerable segment of Palestinian society”.

She said:

“With such a decision, the US is doing Israel’s bidding and destroying the very foundations of peace and stability by taking all permanent status issues ‘off the table’, including the right of return for refugees and occupied Jerusalem.”

Jordan hosts more than two million registered Palestinian refugees. Safadi warned that shutting down UNRWA would create “fertile grounds for further tensions”.

Palestinian anger as US ends funding for UN agency https://t.co/0MfRVUntC8 pic.twitter.com/lMD78DYxYE — Newsafricanow (@newsafricanow) September 2, 2018

Meanwhile, Israeli media reported on Sunday that funding by the Arab Gulf states to the refugee agency would be condition-based on a revised definition and number of Palestinian refugees.

According to Israeli Channel 2, the US will allow the Gulf states to fund UNRWA this year to ensure the continuation of the organization’s immediate activities.

Funding for next year, however, will be subject to agreeing with the US demand to count only 500,000 refugees out of the five million, the report said.

