‘Don’t Visit Israel’: Zuma Tells South Africans

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and South African President Jacob Zuma at the Union Building in South Africa. (Photo: via MEMO, file)

President Jacob Zuma has urged South Africans not to visit Israel unless they are working on “fostering peace” in the region.

Addressing thousands of supporters during the 105th birth anniversary of his ruling African National Congress (ANC) in the capital Johannesburg yesterday, Zuma said: “The people of Palestine continue to suffer in their rightful quest for self-determination.”

Zuma, who is also the ANC president, said his party had pledged its “ongoing solidarity and support for the just cause of the Palestinian people.”

“We firmly discourage travel to Israel for causes not related to fostering peace.”

The South African leader also called for unity among Palestinian factions and said his party supported the UN Security Council resolution that blamed Israel for its settlement policies.

South African students, business people and officials who previously visited Israel have been criticized for their actions.

At the 105th anniversary celebration of the African National Congress in Soweto on Sunday, Zuma who is also the… https://t.co/4bcgpAheza — Israel Meta Guide (@il__meta_guide) January 9, 2017

Many South Africans, including the ruling ANC, have publicly expressed support for the Palestinian struggle against the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories.

Most South Africans believe what is happening to Palestinians is similar to what happened to them during the decades of apartheid era that ended in 1994.

The president also called on the international community to help the people of Syria find a peaceful and lasting solution to the conflict.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)