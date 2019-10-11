Dozens Suffocate from Israeli Teargas during Protests in Kafr Qaddum

October 11, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Anti-settlement protests in Kafr Quddum, West Bank. (Photo: via Social Media)

Dozens of Palestinians suffocated today as Israeli occupation forces fired teargas at them while taking part in the weekly anti-settlements protest in the village of Kafr Qaddum in the northern West Bank, local sources said.

Israeli soldiers attacked the protesters by rubber-coated rounds and chased some of them,  causing many cases of suffocation from teargas but no injuries.

The Palestinian teen Ahmad Emad Shtaiwi was shot in the chest by Zionist occupation soldiers while suppressing the nonviolent kufr Qaddom Village protest today, occupied Palestine, 10 October 2019.

Posted by Younes Arar on Friday, October 11, 2019

For many years, villagers from Kafr Qaddum and neighboring villages have been organizing a nonviolent protest on Fridays against illegal Israeli settlements, and to call on Israeli authorities to reopen the village’s main road, which has been sealed by the occupation authorities since 2002.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)

Know the Truth about Palestine

Dear Reader,
You have carried us through years of honest and accurate coverage and we are confident that you will carry us through the next stage, which promises to be more critical than ever, for Palestine and for all of us.
Make a contribution to support the Palestine Chronicle.
Click HERE to donate using your credit card or PayPal.
Or, click HERE to learn more.

(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax deductible)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.