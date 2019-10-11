Dozens Suffocate from Israeli Teargas during Protests in Kafr Qaddum

Dozens of Palestinians suffocated today as Israeli occupation forces fired teargas at them while taking part in the weekly anti-settlements protest in the village of Kafr Qaddum in the northern West Bank, local sources said.

Israeli soldiers attacked the protesters by rubber-coated rounds and chased some of them, causing many cases of suffocation from teargas but no injuries.

The Palestinian teen Ahmad Emad Shtaiwi was shot in the chest by Zionist occupation soldiers while suppressing the nonviolent kufr Qaddom Village protest today, occupied Palestine, 10 October 2019. Posted by Younes Arar on Friday, October 11, 2019

For many years, villagers from Kafr Qaddum and neighboring villages have been organizing a nonviolent protest on Fridays against illegal Israeli settlements, and to call on Israeli authorities to reopen the village’s main road, which has been sealed by the occupation authorities since 2002.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)