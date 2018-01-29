Over 40 US organizations will rally to demand the release of Ahed Tamimi, a 16-year-old Palestinian girl held in Israeli military detention since Israeli forces raided her home in the West Bank village of Nabi Saleh early the morning of December 19, and more than 6,000 other Palestinians imprisoned by Israel on political charges.

“We must demand the release of Ahed Tamimi, who is held in Zionist captivity paid for by U.S. tax dollars that funded the soldiers who harassed and shot her family in the first place,” said Nerdeen Kiswani of New York City Students for Justice in Palestine.

“The U.S. played a part in starting this, so we must play a part in ending it.”

The demonstration is part of a series of worldwide actions marking both Ahed’s 17th birthday on Wednesday, January 31 and the start of her Israeli military trial, scheduled to begin at Israel’s Ofer prison the same day.

International League of Peoples’ Struggles joins global campaign to free Ahed Tamimi and Palestinian prisoners https://t.co/sCHRwbmNpy pic.twitter.com/vovQKlYCGf — Samidoun (@SamidounPP) January 28, 2018

“At least forty gatherings over a week, including 14 on Tuesday alone, will call for Ahed’s release,” said Joe Catron, U.S. coordinator of Samidoun: Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network.

“Her imprisonment by Israeli occupation forces has ignited a strong global campaign and reinvigorated the overall movement to liberate Palestine.”

Endorsing organizations:

Al-Awda NY: The Palestine Right to Return Coalition

American Muslim for Palestine – NJ Chapter

Anakbayan NJ

ANSWER Coalition

Bayan USA Northeast

CODEPINK: Women For Peace

Committee to Stop FBI Repression — NYC

Existence Is Resistance

Free Mumia Abu Jamal Coalition

Free the Tamimi Women

Gabriela NY

International Action Center

International League of Peoples’ Struggle

International Socialist Organization

The Jericho Movement

Jersey City Peace Movement

Jewish Voices for Peace – NYC

Jews for Palestinian Right of Return

Labor for Palestine

National Lawyers Guild Palestine Subcommittee

New York Progressive Action Network

NY4Palestine

NYC Shut It Down: The Grand Central Crew #BlackLivesMatter

NYC Anarchist Black Cross

NYC Solidarity with Palestine

NYC Students for Justice in Palestine

Pakistan USA Freedom Forum

Palestinian American Community Center, NJ USA

Palestinian Youth Movement

Peoples Power Assemblies

RAIA — Researching the American Israeli Alliance

Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network

Socialist Action

Socialist Alternative, NYC

Staten Island Progressive Action Network

Students for Justice in Palestine, New School

Students for Justice in Palestine at College of Staten Island

United National Antiwar Coalition

Veterans For Peace, 034 NYC, 021 NJ

Workers World Party

Youth Against Settlements

(PC, Samidoun, Social Media)