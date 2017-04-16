Duchess of York Carries Message of Hope to Palestine (VIDEO)

Apr 16 2017 / 11:08 am
Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson. (Photo: PNN, video grab)

Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, as a part of her charity and human rights work, visited Bethlehem on Tuesday, where she met with Palestinian personalities and visited different sites.

The visit included a tour of the Nativity Church and the Old City district of Bethlehem, in addition to the apartheid wall that divides the Cremisan Valley.

Moreover, according to the PNN, the visit also included the Bethlehem Arab Society for Rehabilitation where she met the medical crews, patients. The duchess also stressed her support to the people and the society and her intention to build a heart hospital.

In an interview with PNN at The British Association for the Study of Religions (BASR), the duchess said that her mission in Palestine is to support Palestinians and the people in the area to be able to build a hospital with the medical crews at BASR, where she praised the doctors and the nurses team.

For his part, General Director of BASR, Edmund Shehadeh said that the duchess’s visit to Palestine, and to Bethlehem in specific, carries many messages on many levels, especially the human and health sectors.

The Mayor of Bethlehem, Vera Baboun expressed her delight to meet the duchess, pointing out that she is carrying a humane message from Palestinians to the world, to highlight the reality in Bethlehem and Palestine.

Baboun also thanked the duchess for meeting Palestinian women who are well achieved and to honour their hard work.

(IMEMC.org, MEMO, PC, Social Media)

