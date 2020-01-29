‘Dustbin of History’: World Reacts to Trump’s ‘Middle East Plan’ (VIDEOS)

Dozens of protesters gathered outside the US embassy in Amman, shouting slogans against normalization. (Photo: via Twitter)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Leaders and governments around the world reacted to US President Donald Trump’s announcement on Tuesday of his long-awaited Middle East plan, dubbed ‘Deal of the Century’.

Palestine: ‘Dustbin of History’

The Palestinian leadership, which cut its diplomatic ties with Washington following Trump’s unilateral recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in December 2017, immediately rejected the plan.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas said that the so-called Deal of the Century “belongs to the dustbin of history”, Al Jazeera reported.

Abbas also called on all Palestinian political groups to meet in order to discuss the American announcement, obtaining an immediate positive response from the Islamic Jihad and Hamas movements.

Meanwhile, tens of thousands of Palestinians took to the streets to protest Trump’s proposal.

Turkey: ‘Never Acceptable’

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that Trump’s plan for peace in the Middle East is “never acceptable.”

Erdogan declared that Trump’s plan ignores Palestinians’ rights and attempts to legitimize the Isreali occupation, Anadolu news agency reported.

“Jerusalem is sacred for Muslims and Trump’s so-called peace plan proposing to leave Jerusalem to Israel is never acceptable,” Erdogan said.

Iran: ‘Treason of the Century’

Iranian officials described Trump’s plan as a “plan of imposition and sanctions”.

Iran’s foreign ministry said in a statement: “The shameful peace plan imposed by America on the Palestinians is the treason of the century and doomed to fail.”

Hezbollah: ‘Deal of Shame’

The Lebanese Resistance group Hezbollah, on the other hand, rejected the latest American initiative, describing it as a ‘Deal of Shame’. 

A Jordanian Warning 

The Jordanian government rejected what it described as “annexation of Palestinian lands,” with the Kingdom’s foreign minister warning against the “dangerous consequences of unilateral Israeli measures that aim to impose new realities on the ground.” 

Egypt Welcomes US Efforts

Egypt, meanwhile, welcomed the US administration’s efforts to try to resolve the ‘conflict’.

Saudi Assurances

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud reportedly called the Palestinian President, Wednesday, to reiterate that the position of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia regarding the rights of the Palestinian people remains unchanged.

Abbas has reportedly also received a message of solidarity from his Lebanese counterpart Michel Aoun.

“We are with you and support any position that you might take to defend your rights,” Aoun told Abbas, reported the Palestinian News agency WAFA.

Protests

The General Federation of Arab Journalists strongly condemned the American proposal, calling on Arab governments to unite against US-Israeli attempts aimed at canceling out Palestinian rights.

Meanwhile, dozens of protesters gathered outside the US embassy in Amman, shouting slogans against normalization.

US Democrats: ‘Shameful and Disingenuous’

Democratic members of the US Congress denounced Trump’s initiative which cements Israel’s long-standing policy of permanent occupation and apartheid in Palestine.

Senator and Democratic candidate, Bernie Sanders, said that “any acceptable peace deal must be consistent with international law and multiple UN Security Council resolutions.”

UK: A ‘Positive Step’

A spokesperson for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office said the plan could be “a positive step forward”.

UN: Committed to Two-State Solution

The spokesperson for the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Stephane Dujarric, said that the UN remains committed to “the vision of two States – Israel and Palestine – living side by side in peace and security within recognized borders, on the basis of the pre-1967 lines.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)

