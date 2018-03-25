Dutch Activists ‘Rename’ Streets to Honor Ahed Tamimi

Dutch activists armed with placards and street signs renamed multiple majors roadways across several cities in The Netherlands, “Ahed Tamimi street.”

Residents in the Dutch cities were, on Friday, greeted with street signs to honor the jailed Palestinian teen. On Wednesday, 17-year-old Ahed Tamimi was sentenced to eight months in an Israeli prison, by the Ofer military court.

In 1972, Irish republican Bernadette Devlin McAliskey slapped the British Home Secretary after the Bloody Sunday massacre. Today she writes for @intifada about Ahed Tamimi's slap of an Israeli occupation soldier. https://t.co/vaOIIczY2a — Ali Abunimah (@AliAbunimah) March 24, 2018

Advocacy organizations MovementX and DocP claimed responsibly for the signs which they said were aimed at drawing awareness to the oppression of as well as showing solidarity for Tamimi.

“For a small act of resistance against an Israeli soldier who was illegally in the yard of her house, she was sentenced to 8 months in prison and a hefty fine. Her family members received similar punishments. On the same day, the Israeli soldier Azaria who had shot a Palestinian man in the head in 2016 who was already dying from a bullet wound, saw his sentence reduced from 8 to 9 months. The activists are outraged that the Dutch government so far did not exercise significant pressure on Israel for Tamimi’s release,” MovementX and DocP stated in a release.

The members of the organizations likened the Palestinian teenager to Hannie Schaft – a significant figure of the Dutch antifascist resistance.

“Both are praised for their courage and their striking hair. Hannie Schaft, herself a communist, was given the nickname ‘The girl with the red hair.’ Ahed Tamimi is famous for her striking blond curls and her free-spirited behavior. In Leiden, therefore, Ahed Tamimi’s nameplate is placed in the Hannie Schaftstraat, joined to the nameplate of Hannie Schaft.”

The Netherlands ratified the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, which are systematically denied to Palestinian minors. But, in February 2017, about 101 of the 150 members of the Dutch lower house rejected a motion to speak out for the release of Tamimi.

The activists installed the signs on streets in Amsterdam, The Hague, Rotterdam, Groningen, Leeuwarden, Grijpskerk, Assen, Leiden, Heemstede, Tilburg, Vlaardingen, Maarssen and Nijmegen.

Ahed Tamimi garnered global attention after Israeli soldiers detained her and other family members in a raid at their Nabi Saleh home last December. Tamimi was held after a social media showed her confronting an Israeli soldier.

