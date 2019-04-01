East Jerusalem: Jewish Settlers Vandalize Cars, Spray Racist Slogans (VIDEO)

Racist graffiti on the walls of Beit Hanina, East Jerusalem. (Photo: via Social Media)

Jewish settlers punctured the tires of several Palestinian-owned vehicles and sprayed anti-Arab graffiti on walls and vehicles in the Beit Hanina neighborhood, in occupied East Jerusalem, on Monday.

Eyewitnesses told Ma’an that a group of Jewish settlers broke the windows of a number of Palestinian-owned vehicles and spray-painted anti-Arab slogans on them, in addition to racist graffiti on the walls of the neighborhood.

Sources pointed out that the anti-Arab slogans called for the death of Palestinians and eviction from their lands.

Many Palestinian activists and rights groups have accused Israel of fostering a “culture of impunity” for Israelis committing violent acts against Palestinians.

Better known as “price tag” attacks, extremist Jewish settlers use violent acts on Palestinians and their property to demonstrate their opposition to Israeli restrictions on settlements and their outposts in the occupied West Bank.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)

