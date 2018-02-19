Egypt to Allow Stranded Palestinians into Gaza

The Rafah border crossing is to be open today for one day and in one direction to allow Palestinians stranded in Egypt to return to their homes, the General Authority for Crossings and Borders in the Gaza Strip announced.

Palestinians stranded in Egypt leave for Rafah crossing | News – https://t.co/TvnkmTVZtq pic.twitter.com/Zvs3Z7XqGC — geopost 24/7 (@gooshi2000) February 19, 2018

In a brief statement the authority said it had been told by Egyptian officials that the crossing “will open on Monday, for one day only, and one way, exceptionally for the return of stranded citizens on the Egyptian side.”

There was no official statement from the Egyptian authorities on the subject.

More than 100 Palestinians stuck in 'bad conditions' at Cairo airport https://t.co/1GcGHEajje pic.twitter.com/w4eMhWPgx3 — Al Jazeera News (@AJENews) February 19, 2018

Hundreds of Palestinians have been stranded for more than a week in the Egyptian city of Arish, in north Sinai, and Cairo International Airport. They were stuck after a sudden closure of Rafah border crossing, which has been recently opened for a limited time.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)