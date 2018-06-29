Egypt Closes Rafah Crossing for Three Days (VIDEO)

Egypt today closed the Rafah crossing between the occupied Gaza Strip for three days, this is the first time the border has been closed since it was opened at the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The information office of the Rafah crossing announced that the crossing would be closed in both directions for three days.

'Rafah, 28-6-2018 (WAFA) – The Egyptian authorities announced on Thursday that the Rafah crossing will be closed for three days starting on Friday".https://t.co/JKtXJ0zHtW — Marian Houk (@Marianhouk) June 28, 2018

The office said in a brief statement:

“The Egyptian authorities told us to close the Rafah crossing in both directions for three days from Friday to Sunday.”

The statement did not give reasons for the closure.

On May 18, Cairo announced the opening of the crossing throughout the month of Ramadan, before announcing its extension later.

The Rafah crossing on the Egyptian border with the Gaza Strip is the only land outlet to the outside world for the two million Palestinians living in the Gaza Strip. Egyptian authorities have almost completely closed the crossing since July 2013 for what they have said are “security” reasons.

Video: Who are the Palestinians traveling through Rafah crossing? https://t.co/19ea35qE3q pic.twitter.com/2iEEwYVtTV — Mondoweiss (@Mondoweiss) June 1, 2018

The Gaza Strip has endured an 11-year Israeli siege which has limited electricity supplies and the delivery of vital medicines, leaving residents struggling to survive. The UN has warned that Gaza could become “uninhabitable” by 2020.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)