Egypt Delegation Arrives in Gaza for Ceasefire Negotiations

A delegation of Egyptian security officials arrived in the Gaza Strip on Thursday afternoon after visiting Tel Aviv.

The group has come to discuss ways of implementing Monday’s ceasefire agreement following a violent escalation over the weekend, which killed at least 25 Palestinians and four Israelis, as well as injuring a further 154 people in the besieged enclave.

Egypt would "closely observe" the implementation of the agreement with Israel, Islamic Jihad leader says https://t.co/N8uaKGcN9a — Haaretz.com (@haaretzcom) May 9, 2019

The visit comes a day after delegations from Hamas and Islamic Jihad returned to Gaza from Cairo, following a round of talks that began prior to the latest flare-up.

The negotiations aimed to discuss delays in Israel’s implementation of a previously agreed plan to ease the air, land and sea blockade on the strip.

The Egyptian delegation are scheduled to meet with the leaders of Palestinian factions, notably Hamas, to discuss ways of maintaining the peace in Gaza.

(Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, PC, Social Media)