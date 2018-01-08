Egypt Denies ‘Tacit’ Acceptance of US Jerusalem Move (VIDEO)

Egypt on Sunday denied a US media report claiming that it has given a “tacit” acceptance of President Donald Trump’s decision to officially recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

The New York Times said Saturday Cairo instructed talk show hosts to persuade viewers to accept the US move.

The newspaper claimed that an Egyptian intelligence officer had placed phone calls to the hosts of several influential talk shows that instead of condemning the US decision, they should persuade the audience to accept it.

Egyptian state intelligence officer reportedly encouraged prominent TV hosts to convince their audiences to accept Trump's Jerusalem move. pic.twitter.com/sjrMrkYcJm — TRT World (@trtworld) January 8, 2018

It cited the officer’s suggestion that Palestinians should content themselves with the dreary West Bank town that currently houses the Palestinian Authority, Ramallah.

Phone call leaked that Egypt's president Sisi accepted Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and move its embassy there https://t.co/1cqgHP47uW via @AJArabic — Aj Naddaff نداف (@ajnaddaff) January 6, 2018

In a statement, the state-run State Information Service (SIS) said the NY Times report was a “mere allegation”.

It said people cited by the US daily were not either TV hosts or had stopped appearing on television even before Trump’s Jerusalem move.

Jake Tapper's WORST FAIL EVER As He Defends Trump On Jerusalemhttps://t.co/0BrvUCFThh vid w/ @miserablelib & @RonPlacone — Jimmy Dore (@jimmy_dore) January 6, 2018

SIS said Egypt’s position on Jerusalem “was translated in stances and measures taken at the UN and other international organizations despite US threats of aid cut.”

President Trump just threatened to stop Palestine aid. This follows his controversial decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital. pic.twitter.com/Q1qrdrIy0j — AJ+ (@ajplus) January 8, 2018

Egypt submitted a UN Security Council resolution demanding a reversal of Trump’s move on Jerusalem, but the resolution was vetoed by Washington.

On December 21, the UN General Assembly overwhelmingly adopted a resolution, co-sponsored by Turkey and Yemen, rejecting Trump’s move on Jerusalem.

