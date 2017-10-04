Egypt, Hamas: ‘Palestinian Unity is Historic Moment’

Head of Hamas political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh. (Photo: Anadolu, via MEMO)

History will show that the leaders of Hamas united their people to complete internal Palestinian reconciliation, the Director of the Egyptian General Intelligence Directorate Khaled Fawzy said in Gaza today.

At a brief speech during a meeting with the head of Hamas’ political bureau Ismail Haniyeh, Dawzy said: “We are waiting for you in the coming days in Cairo, and we are sure that you will do it.”

He stressed that there are clear instructions from Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi to make an effort to end the division. “We promise that we will do this and support all sincere efforts, and we thank the Palestinian Authority as well,” he said.

#EgyptToday

Egyptian Flag on Mecca Tower in Gaza in gratitude for Egypt's efforts in Palestinian reconciliation between Fatah and Hamas pic.twitter.com/Qcg743CEpr — Egypt Today Magazine (@EgyptTodayMag) October 2, 2017

Fawzy left the Gaza Strip after the meeting, concluding a short visit to Gaza, during which he met with the Palestinian government led by Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah and the leadership of Hamas.

Haniyeh said that his movement hopes that the new government will extend its influence over the occupied West Bank and besieged Gaza Strip.

Members of Fatah and Hamas are due to hold talks in Egypt to discuss important topics in the reconciliation on Monday.

He added that this visit is a confirmation of Egypt’s historic role in supporting the Palestinian people in order to achieve their freedom to establish a free and sovereign Palestinian state.

Described the visit as “historic”, Haniyeh said: “The Egyptian position reflects the will of the Egyptian people and the strong determination to close the page of division and achieve national reconciliation.”

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)