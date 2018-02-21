Egypt Announces Rafah Crossing Open for Four Days, Shuts It Down Day Later (PHOTOS)

February 21, 2018 Blog, News, Slider
Hundreds of Palestinians have been trapped on the Rafah border, or held at the Cairo airport trying to get home back to Gaza. (Photo: Quds TV Twitter page)

The Egyptian authorities will open Rafah crossing with Gaza for four days as of today, Wednesday, February 21, the Palestinian embassy in Cairo announced.

However, local Palestinian media sources announced that the crossing was shut down only hours after it was opened.

The Palestinian embassy had said in a press statement a day earlier that the crossing will be opened in both directions.

Shutting down the crossing so soon after the decision to reopen it is catastrophic for Palestinian families that have been waiting to be united for weeks.

Egypt opens the crossing, which is Gaza’s only window to the outside world, for a few days every one or two months to allow movement of what is described as humanitarian cases, including students studying abroad, people with work permits and residency in other countries and patients seeking treatment outside Gaza.

The crossing was supposed to open continuously once the Palestinian Authority assumes full control of the Gaza Strip, as part of reconciliation process between the ruling Fatah movement and Hamas.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*