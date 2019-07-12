Egypt Rejects Hamas’ Request for Haniyeh to Travel

Egypt has rejected a request by Hamas to allow the head of its political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, to travel to a number of countries including Iran, Turkey, Qatar, and Russia.

Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported Egyptian sources as saying that after postponing its response, Cairo finally rejected it saying that regional and security conditions do not allow for Haniyeh to travel.

Objecting to proposed visits to Iran, Turkey and Qatar, Egypt has blocked Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh from undertaking a foreign tour https://t.co/qsJ5eOnGUl — The New Arab (@The_NewArab) July 11, 2019

The news site quoted a Hamas source as saying:

“It is clear that Egypt completely objects to Haniyeh’s foreign tour, in protest against the countries which he will visit.”

“The single year in which Morsi was #Egypt's president remains perhaps the best that #Gaza ever experienced since the Israeli blockade in 2007“ https://t.co/NzIYtIlUFu — The New Arab (@The_NewArab) June 27, 2019

The source pointed out that Hamas has decided that Mousa Abu Marzouk will head the movement’s delegation to Moscow next week to discuss the Palestinian reconciliation file among other issues.

The source added that the visit has been postponed more than once in the hope that Egypt would allow Haniyeh to travel.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)