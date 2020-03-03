Egyptian Authorities Deport Palestinian writer Bisan Al-Adwan

Egyptian authorities have deported Palestinian writer Bisan Al-Adwan from Egypt after holding her in a police station for a week.

Bisan has lived in Egypt since she was a child and managed the Ibn Rushd Printing and Publishing House.

On February 13, Egypt’s Writer’s Union honored her with an award.

Bisan was detained after going to renew her residency permit last week. She lived and was the carer for her elderly mother, who is now living alone.

In a Facebook post, Bisan wrote that she was not involved in political activity and would work to return to Egypt.

The Al-Sisi regime has become increasingly anti-Palestinian and closer to Israel.

The pro-regime press has ramped up rhetoric against dual Egyptian-Palestinian citizens and accused prisoners of financing terror groups in Palestine.

In terms of security cooperation, Egypt and Israel have never been closer and are conducting a joint campaign in the Sinai Peninsula.

Israel is set to host an upcoming music festival in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula amid the government’s protracted war on terror which has been criticized by rights groups as being a war on civilians.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social media)