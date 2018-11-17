Egyptian Delegation Arrives in Gaza Strip to Establish the Truce

November 17, 2018 Blog, News, Slider
Palestinians taking art in the Great March of Return. (Photo: Abdallah Aljamal, Palestine Chronicle)

Egypt succeeded in stabilizing the ceasefire, on Tuesday, between the Palestinian Resistance in Gaza and the occupation.

The Israeli Public Radio said, on Wednesday, that an Egyptian security delegation will arrive in the Gaza Strip on Thursday for talks aimed at stabilizing the ceasefire and discussing ways to improve the living conditions in the Gaza Strip.

The radio added that the delegation would be headed by the official of the Palestinian file in the intelligence service, Ahmed Abdelkhaliq, and expected that some Hamas leaders would go to Egypt in the next few days.

Egyptian mediation between the Palestinian Resistance and the Israeli occupation succeeded in reestablishing the cease-fire in Gaza after an unprecedented round of escalation that began on Sunday and lasted about 48 hours.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

