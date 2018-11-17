Egyptian Delegation Arrives in Gaza Strip to Establish the Truce

Egypt succeeded in stabilizing the ceasefire, on Tuesday, between the Palestinian Resistance in Gaza and the occupation.

The Israeli Public Radio said, on Wednesday, that an Egyptian security delegation will arrive in the Gaza Strip on Thursday for talks aimed at stabilizing the ceasefire and discussing ways to improve the living conditions in the Gaza Strip.

Zahhar receives Egyptian intelligence officials in Gaza Member of Hamas’s political bureau Mahmoud al-Zahhar on Friday received a delegation from the Egyptian intelligence agency in his house in Gaza City. pic.twitter.com/zIdQ3SaMJx — Palestine Live (@pallive_en) November 17, 2018

The radio added that the delegation would be headed by the official of the Palestinian file in the intelligence service, Ahmed Abdelkhaliq, and expected that some Hamas leaders would go to Egypt in the next few days.

Egyptian security delegation arrives in Gaza Strip to establish the truce https://t.co/Zv0xRWleSW pic.twitter.com/QNNhk1C3NB — Therese (@Th2shay) November 17, 2018

Egyptian mediation between the Palestinian Resistance and the Israeli occupation succeeded in reestablishing the cease-fire in Gaza after an unprecedented round of escalation that began on Sunday and lasted about 48 hours.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)