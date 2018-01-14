Egyptian Navy Kills a Palestinian Fisherman

January 14, 2018 Blog, News
Palestinians carry the body of Abdullah Ramadan Zeidan, 33 to be buried in Gaza cemetery, (Photo: Talal Alnabieh, Twitter)

Egyptian navy ships opened fire, on Saturday at dawn, on a Palestinian fishing boat, in the southern part of the Gaza Strip, killing a fisherman.

Dr. Ashraf al-Qedra, the spokesperson of the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza, said the fisherman has been identified as Abdullah Ramadan Zeidan, 33, from the al-Shati’ refugee camp, west of Gaza city.

Zeidan suffered serious wounds, and was moved to a Palestinian hospital where he died from his injuries.

The Egyptian navy claimed that the fishing boat entered its territorial waters.

(IMEMC, PC, Social Media)

